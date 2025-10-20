ProColor Collision Adds Two New Locations in the Greater Los Angeles Area

Owner Dean Factor and business partner and Regional Manager Edgar Isaac led the transition of two additional independent auto body repair shops to the ProColor Collision brand in the Greater Los Angeles area. The movement was inspired by the growth and improved efficiency in their Adams Blvd. auto body repair shop, which rebranded to ProColor Collision in September 2024.
ProColor Collision Westwood, located at 2298 Westwood Blvd, and ProColor Collision Mid-City, located at 4478 West Pico Blvd., were both formerly Lee’s Collision Centers. They are the latest to join ProColor Collision’s growing family of collision repair facilities in the U.S.
Both newly renovated facilities have I-CAR Gold recognition and feature updated equipment to provide top-quality repairs for private and commercial vehicles. Both have extensive experience working with multiple insurance companies, easing the claims process for customers. Customers can enjoy high-quality service and a comfortable waiting area with beverages, television, and complimentary Wi-Fi.
“As the regional manager for a growing number of ProColor Collision locations, we are confident that this network is the key to getting us on track and driving our growth,” Isaac said. “We have immense potential, and ProColor Collision aligns perfectly with our goals. The support they provide is unmatched – they offer a wealth of tools designed to help us expand, and connections and insights we didn’t even know we needed.”
All three locations focus on providing exceptional customer service for insurance and private payment work. The teams at each location are committed to delivering hassle-free and professional service with every interaction.
“The team at ProColor Collision Adams did their research before transitioning their Adams Blvd. location,” said Lou Berman, vice president of sales and operations, ProColor Collision USA. “During that brand transition, we began rebranding the two remaining locations, knowing all three were poised for growth and success. We are confident the combination of their strong teams and the proven process and support we provide will deliver excellent results for their customers and themselves.”