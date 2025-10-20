ProColor Collision Adds Two New Locations in the Greater Los Angeles Area

Owner Dean Factor and business partner and Regional Manager Edgar Isaac led the transition of two additional independent auto body repair shops to the ProColor Collision brand in the Greater Los Angeles area. The movement was inspired by the growth and improved efficiency in their Adams Blvd. auto body repair shop, which rebranded to ProColor Collision in September 2024.

ProColor Collision Westwood, located at 2298 Westwood Blvd, and ProColor Collision Mid-City, located at 4478 West Pico Blvd., were both formerly Lee’s Collision Centers. They are the latest to join ProColor Collision’s growing family of collision repair facilities in the U.S.

Both newly renovated facilities have I-CAR Gold recognition and feature updated equipment to provide top-quality repairs for private and commercial vehicles. Both have extensive experience working with multiple insurance companies, easing the claims process for customers. Customers can enjoy high-quality service and a comfortable waiting area with beverages, television, and complimentary Wi-Fi.