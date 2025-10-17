Car ADAS Solutions Launches New Calibration Center in Reno–Sparks

Car ADAS Solutions opened a new ADAS calibration center serving the Reno–Sparks market in Nevada, operated by Alpine ADAS and owned by Jonas Grant.

Grant is a lifelong car enthusiast and RNR Tire Express franchisee with two Northern Nevada locations. He recognized a clear need for dedicated calibrations after jobs at his tire stores stalled due to a lack of a proper ADAS environment.

“This expansion marks an important step into a new market for the Car ADAS Solutions family,” said Nate Thomsen, manager of operations at Car ADAS Solutions. “Jonas and his team are outstanding operators, and we’re thrilled to support their success in this exciting new chapter!”

Grant partnered with Car ADAS Solutions after researching the space and visiting an operating calibration center.

“I didn’t think I had the knowledge to enter ADAS alone,” Grant said. “Car ADAS Solutions stood out as the industry leader, which was confirmed after talking with CEO Greg Peeters and other calibration center owners.”

Car ADAS Soultions’ support extended well beyond construction. They provided hands-on guidance with site selection, weekly progress calls, recruiting, training, and go-to-market strategy.

Located near a cluster of collision centers, the 4,000 square-foot Alpine ADAS facility is engineered for consistency with a certified level floor, reflective metal isolated behind drywall, and a flat-white epoxy finish to control light and ensure accurate sensor targeting. The center operates Autel and Hunter calibration systems and is adding OEM software rapidly to meet vehicle-specific needs.

“We pride ourselves on handling any vehicle and haven’t met one we can’t handle yet,” Grant said. “In our area, that means a lot of Toyotas and plenty of Subarus and Jeeps, thanks to the Sierra Nevada weather conditions.”

All technicians have the I-CAR Platinum recognition in ADAS calibrations and are trained through a combination of classroom and hands-on work. The team is expanding with a trainee program that starts with deliveries and in-house learning before advancing into I-CAR coursework.

“Drivers rely on these systems, often without realizing it, until the moment they need them,” Grant said. “Cutting corners or the wrong environment can degrade performance, while proper, OEM-aligned calibration restores factory-level operation. That benefits our shop partners, vehicle owners, and everyone on the road.”