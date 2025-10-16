Experience Immersive Learning with I-CAR at The SEMA Show

I-CAR returns to the 2025 SEMA Show with a packed lineup of education and training initiatives designed to meet the demands of a rapidly evolving automotive landscape.
I-CAR's offerings include immersive learning experiences, hands-on demonstrations, and innovative solutions at booth #33135 in the Upper South Hall, according to a news release.
“At I-CAR, we’re driving the future of automotive collision repair by delivering cutting-edge technical training and services that vehicle advancements demand,” said Kyle Thompson, CEO and president of I-CAR. “SEMA is the ideal setting to bring innovations to life and connect with the industry, empowering technicians and shops to tackle the challenges they face.”
Industry Stage Presentations and Welding Demos
The Collision Repair and Refinish Stage, #32145, will serve as a central platform for connectivity and engagement at SEMA 2025. I-CAR’s subject matter experts will join other prominent industry voices as they take the stage to explore timely topics and trends shaping the future of automotive repair.
Live, on-stage welding demonstrations return this year with hands-on course integration. Its designed to offer attendees a deeper, more practical understanding of advanced techniques in real time.
I-CAR’s Mixed Attachment Methods course, part of the Structural Technician Platinum path, will have a visually engaging exhibit of the training prop. Reflecting OEM part design and repair procedures, the prop illustrates the progression of attachment methods used in structural repairs. The display invites exploration and conversation, offering attendees a look at how I-CAR translates technical knowledge and skills into practical application.
Immersive Mixed Reality Training
I-CAR continues to advance automotive repair education with the return of its immersive Mixed Reality training experience. As part of its long-term strategy to improve learning effectiveness and accessibility, this technology enables technicians to refine their skills in a simulated, risk-free environment that mirrors real-world repair challenges. This year’s demonstration previews new capabilities launching in 2026.
Attendees will step into a fully interactive collision repair shop to perform a step-by-step front radar replacement on the I-CAR Cruiser. After installation, users will take the vehicle on a virtual test drive to experience dynamic calibration in action. The experience highlights its critical role in ADAS functionality and overall vehicle safety.
This demo showcases how immersive technology can optimize repair facilities’ time and reduce risk and cost, while boosting knowledge retention for ADAS repair. With these enhancements, technicians are empowered to access high-quality, on-demand training that blends digital learning with practical applications right from their shop.
Expert-Led Courses
I-CAR will present a series of specialized in-person courses designed to advance professional skills and knowledge, including:
- MIG Welding: Two courses covering essential techniques, from the basics to advanced features, critical for mastering MIG welding in collision repair.
- Electric Vehicle: Two courses focused on high-voltage safety and essential EV service considerations for handling the latest in electric vehicle repair.
- ADAS: Two courses exploring complex ADAS topics, including "When Calibration Fails" and "Damage Discovery for ADAS Sensor Mounting Locations."
The courses will take place in I-CAR classrooms S224 and S225. They are designed to equip repair professionals with the essential skills and in-depth knowledge required to keep up with the industry’s most advanced technologies.
Throughout the week of the SEMA Show, I-CAR leaders and experts will participate in industry events, including serving as the keynote sponsor of the MSO Symposium, presenting the Verona and Silver Awards to an outstanding Gold Class shop and Platinum technician at the Collision Industry Red Carpet Awards, participating in the Student Program Industry Networking Breakfast, and hosting an invite-only reception for I-CAR Sustaining Partners at the Paris Las Vegas.
Explore the full schedule of activities here.