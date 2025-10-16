Experience Immersive Learning with I-CAR at The SEMA Show

I-CAR returns to the 2025 SEMA Show with a packed lineup of education and training initiatives designed to meet the demands of a rapidly evolving automotive landscape.

I-CAR's offerings include immersive learning experiences, hands-on demonstrations, and innovative solutions at booth #33135 in the Upper South Hall, according to a news release.

“At I-CAR, we’re driving the future of automotive collision repair by delivering cutting-edge technical training and services that vehicle advancements demand,” said Kyle Thompson, CEO and president of I-CAR. “SEMA is the ideal setting to bring innovations to life and connect with the industry, empowering technicians and shops to tackle the challenges they face.”

Industry Stage Presentations and Welding Demos

The Collision Repair and Refinish Stage, #32145, will serve as a central platform for connectivity and engagement at SEMA 2025. I-CAR’s subject matter experts will join other prominent industry voices as they take the stage to explore timely topics and trends shaping the future of automotive repair.

Live, on-stage welding demonstrations return this year with hands-on course integration. Its designed to offer attendees a deeper, more practical understanding of advanced techniques in real time.

I-CAR’s Mixed Attachment Methods course, part of the Structural Technician Platinum path, will have a visually engaging exhibit of the training prop. Reflecting OEM part design and repair procedures, the prop illustrates the progression of attachment methods used in structural repairs. The display invites exploration and conversation, offering attendees a look at how I-CAR translates technical knowledge and skills into practical application.

Immersive Mixed Reality Training