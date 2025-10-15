IDEAS Collide Showcase Releases Speaker Lineup

The Society of Collision Repair Specialists invites The SEMA Show attendees to the IDEAS Collide Showcase in the Upper South Hall of the Las Vegas Convention Center. It runs from 2:30-4:30 p.m. on Wednesday, November 5.



The IDEAS Collide Showcase is a high-energy session featuring multiple fast-paced, ten-minute presentations designed to spark creativity, challenge assumptions, and inspire transformative action within the collision repair industry.

“The IDEAS Collide Showcase has annually gathered some of the most forward-thinking voices in and around the collision repair industry,” said Michael Bradshaw, SCRS chairman. “I’ve been privileged to participate, and I know how much the concept pushed me out of my comfort zone, to craft a unique message.”

Each speaker brings a unique perspective — from inside and outside the industry — aimed at rethinking business challenges and igniting meaningful progress.

This year’s showcase will feature a diverse lineup of innovators, leaders, and forward-thinkers ready to shake up conventional thinking. 2025 IDEAS Collide presenters and topics Include:

Jordan Hendler, President, Admin Concepts, Inc.

"Get Far, Stacking Millimeters Towards Progress"

Progress rarely comes in leaps — it’s built one small, measurable win at a time. Hendler explores how personal discipline, goal setting, and accountability fuel meaningful progress in both business and life, drawing parallels between physical fitness and professional growth.

Joe Rector, Vice President, Entegral

"Toward an Integrated and Open Ecosystem: Envisioning the Future of the Auto Claims Ecosystem"

With mobility trends evolving faster than ever, Rector explores Entegral’s vision of how collaboration and open systems can break down silos across insurers, shops, and vendors — improving satisfaction, reducing friction, and ensuring safe, proper repairs for consumers.

Richie Seaberry, Vice President of Enterprise Sales, Decisely

"Modernizing Your HR and Employee Benefits"

Seaberry explores how collision repair business leaders can modernize their HR and employee benefits approach to strengthen workplace culture and improve retention. By leveraging cutting-edge technology businesses can boost employee satisfaction and foster a culture of support and engagement.

Shawn Collins, Advanced Application Development Specialist, 3M

"Taking Your Apprentice Technicians to the Next Level with Hands-On Training"

Discover how immersive, OEM-based, hands-on training can dramatically elevate the skills of apprentice technicians. Collins shares data-driven results showing measurable gains in knowledge and proficiency following real-world training exercises.

Rachel James, Owner and Founder, Torque Financial Group

"Decoding the Role of CFO"

The CFO role is emerging as a key driver of financial growth and leadership in collision repair. James breaks down how shops can strategically approach this position — exploring who to hire, when the timing is right, and how to align financial leadership with long-term business goals.

Kaye Gitibin, CEO, GO Rentals

"Elevating the Client Experience in Collision Repair: Hospitality-Driven Strategies for Repeat Business and Referrals"

Gitibin challenges collision centers to go beyond technical excellence and adopt hospitality-driven strategies to enhance the customer experience. By infusing hospitality principles, businesses can foster loyalty, drive referrals, and create memorable experiences that differentiate them in a crowded market.

John Yoswick, Editor, CRASH Network

"Three Minutes to Help Drivers Make Better Insurance Choices"

In just three minutes a year, repairers can influence consumer awareness about insurance carrier performance and claims experiences. Yoswick introduces a simple, actionable approach to help shops communicate valuable insights to their customers — empowering better insurance decisions while incentivizing positive change in the marketplace.



Find the complete outline of each session online and register here.

The IDEAS Collide Showcase is part of the SCRS Repairer Driven Education series at The SEMA Show — a lineup of sessions dedicated to advancing collision repair professionals through education, collaboration, and innovation.