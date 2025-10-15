Abra Auto Body Woodstock Named Best Auto Body Shop

Atlanta Best Media named Abra Auto Body Woodstock, Georgia, as Best Auto Body Shop in its annual Best of Winner awards. The readers’ choice program celebrates top-rated businesses throughout the Atlanta metro area.

Each year, Atlanta Best Media invites residents, businesses, and readers to nominate and vote for their favorite companies across a wide range of categories. Winners represent the most respected and recommended local service providers, selected directly by the community.

Abra Woodstock emphasizes customer care, safety, and reliable repair work under the ownership of Vernon Krause. Their team of skilled technicians uses advanced technology and repair methods to restore vehicles to pre-accident condition, while minimizing downtime for customers.

“This recognition is a testament to the Abra Woodstock team’s commitment to operational excellence and customer care,” said Damien Reyna, chief operating officer, Collision, Driven Brands. “We’re proud to support them as they continue delivering trusted, high-quality repairs in the Atlanta area.”