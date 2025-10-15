PPG to Debut Mix'n'Shake System at Equip Auto Trade Show

PPG has introduced PPG Mix‘n’Shake, an automated stirring technology designed to eliminate traditional manual stirring methods in the automotive refinish industry. The system improves paint mix consistency, reduces consumable waste, and saves time for painters and body shops, according to a news release.

The PPG Mix‘n’Shake system will debut at the Equip Auto trade show in Paris from October 14-18. PPG will also showcase its PPG LINQ digital ecosystem, which is a finalist for the prestigious Equip Auto Innovation Award.

PPG Mix‘n’Shake system, which will be marketed and distributed under PPG’s SEM brand as SEM Mix’n’Shake in the U.S., eliminates manual stirring, ensuring consistent color accuracy, reducing rework, and boosting productive work hours by up to 6%, according to company data. The system delivers a fully homogenized, ready-to-spray paint mix in less than 90 seconds through an automated stirring device combined with an exclusive notched cup that attaches directly to the spray gun. The device and cup design are both patent pending.

“The PPG LINQ digital ecosystem and PPG MoonWalk automated mixing system have transformed color identification and paint mixing in the refinish industry, but the repetitive final step of stirring has remained largely unchanged,” said Alban d’Epenoux, PPG global marketing director, Automotive Refinish. “The PPG Mix‘n’Shake system addresses this, ensuring that painters achieve an accurate mix every time without the inefficiencies and inconsistencies of manual stirring, ultimately freeing up time for higher value tasks.”