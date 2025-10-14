Career Day Offers Opportunities for Collision Repair Students in St. Louis Area

The Metro Vocational Technical Assistance Program and Enterprise Mobility will host the event that's expected to draw more than 150 local collision repair, automotive, and diesel students and teachers on November 21.
Related To: 
Oct. 14, 2025
2 min read
Metro Vocational Technical Assistance Program
68ed4d8e1cd8c639d4bfa3db Img 7022 1701741949

The Metro Vocational Technical Assistance Program will hold its next Career Day on November 21. More than 150 St. Louis metro area collision repair, automotive, and diesel students and teachers can meet with representatives from local business.

Enterprise Mobility will host the event at 2281 Ball Drive, St. Louis, Missouri. Booth set up starts at 7:30 a.m. CT. The event begins at 8:30 a.m. and ends at 1 p.m. The $250 booth fee includes electricity, table, chairs, lunch, coffee and water. 

Students and teachers representing high schools and colleges within one hour of St. Louis in the collision repair, automotive, and diesel fields can attend for free. 

All attendess must RSVP. For more information, to reserve a table, or RSVP, visit the MVTAP website here. 

About the Author

Peter Spotts
Email

Peter Spotts

Associate Editor

Peter Spotts is the associate editor of FenderBender and ABRN. He brings six years of experience working in the newspaper industry and four years editing in Tech. He has a bachelor's degree in journalism from Western New England University with a minor in integrated marketing communications and an MBA. A sci-fi/fantasy fan, his current 2010 Honda Civic is nicknamed Eskel, after the character from the Witcher book series, for the scratch marks on its hood.

Don't miss Peter's next article. Sign up for FenderBender Today's Collision Repair News here.

Sign up for FenderBender and ABRN Newsletters
Get the latest news and updates.

Related

Snap Shop: Paintworx Collision Center
Finding My Place as a Woman in Collision Repair
The Future is Collaborative
Sponsored
Caliber Announces Student Pilot Program Partnerships
Sponsored