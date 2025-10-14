Career Day Offers Opportunities for Collision Repair Students in St. Louis Area

The Metro Vocational Technical Assistance Program will hold its next Career Day on November 21. More than 150 St. Louis metro area collision repair, automotive, and diesel students and teachers can meet with representatives from local business.

Enterprise Mobility will host the event at 2281 Ball Drive, St. Louis, Missouri. Booth set up starts at 7:30 a.m. CT. The event begins at 8:30 a.m. and ends at 1 p.m. The $250 booth fee includes electricity, table, chairs, lunch, coffee and water.

Students and teachers representing high schools and colleges within one hour of St. Louis in the collision repair, automotive, and diesel fields can attend for free.

All attendess must RSVP. For more information, to reserve a table, or RSVP, visit the MVTAP website here.