Estimating Tip – Mitchell – Riveted Liftgate Stoppers

This guide clarifies that transferring riveted brackets, braces, or bumpers from a liftgate is not included in standard repair times, emphasizing the need to reference specific labor time sections for accurate estimates.
Oct. 14, 2025

Key Highlights

  • Labor time for transferring riveted brackets and bumpers from a liftgate is not included in standard repair operations.
  • Refer to the 'Additions to Labor Times: Transfer Time' section for guidance on welded, riveted, or bonded components.
  • Estimating databases serve as guides; the repair professional must assess the specific damage and determine the appropriate methodology.
DEG Inquiry 39789 confirms that the labor time for transferring riveted brackets, braces, or specifically bumpers and stoppers from a liftgate is NOT INCLUDED in standard repair operations. Mitchell's feedback directs users to reference the "Additions to Labor Times: Transfer Time" section, which covers: "For welded, riveted or bonded brackets, braces or reinforcements from old part to new part."

The estimating databases are intended for use as a guide only. The auto body professional performing the repair is in a position to thoroughly inspect, diagnose, and identify the methodology and cost of the vehicle damage repair. 

The DEG is created and funded by the Alliance of Automotive Service Providers and Society of Collision Repair Specialists, whose primary goal is to improve the quality, accuracy, and standardization of collision repair estimates.  

