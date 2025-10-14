Toyota recalls certain Sienna Hybrids for weak seat rail welds

Improperly welded second-row seat rails "could lose structural integrity under certain high-speed collisions." Separately, Alfa Romeo issued a recall for rearview camera images not displaying properly on 2020-2025 Giulia and Stelvio models.
Oct. 14, 2025
Toyota Motor Sales, USA
The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration sent recall alerts for Alfa Romeo Giulia, Alfa Romeo Stelvio, and Toyota Sienna Hybrid models. 

Alfa Romeo
2025 Alfa Romeo Giulia

The Giulia and Stelvio recalls are for 2020-2025 models because the rearview camera image might not display properly, in accordance with Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standard No. 111, “Rear Visibility.” The recall report estimates this issue affects up to 62,910 vehicles.

The Sienna Hybrid recall is for the 2025 model, which has an issue with improperly welded second-row seat rails. Although there are no known field incidents, Toyota "completed testing and confirmed that the seat system could lose structural integrity under certain high-speed collisions if the seat rails were produced with weld machine settings that could lead to incomplete weld penetration."
The recall report estimates there are 54,631 vehicles with the issue.

NHTSA has a tool for drivers to check if their vehicle is part of these recalls here

