CARSTAR Opens New Location in Connecticut

CARSTAR Xpress Collision celebrated its opening at 1860 Stratford Ave., Stratford, Connecticut.

This is the first CARSTAR location for owner Mohammad (Sam) Samrat, who brings a passion for quality service and community commitment. According to a news release, the second CARSTAR location from Samrat is already in the works and is expected to open soon.

“Opening CARSTAR Xpress Collision is a significant milestone for me and my team,” Samrat said. “We’re excited to bring best-in-class collision repair to Stratford, backed by CARSTAR’s industry-leading standards and support. Our goal is to provide every customer with expert service and peace of mind during a stressful time.”

The new facility spans more than 12,000 square feet and is staffed by a team of highly trained employees. Each technician is equipped with the latest industry tools and technology. CARSTAR Xpress Collision has I-CAR Gold Class recognition, an elite industry designation that recognizes advanced training and ongoing education. The shop is also certified by leading OEMs including FCA (Fiat, Chrysler, Jeep, Dodge), Infiniti, Nissan, Kia, and Hyundai.

“We’re thrilled to welcome CARSTAR Xpress Collision to the CARSTAR family,” said Damien Reyna, chief operating officer, Driven Brands. “Sam’s commitment to quality and customer service is exactly what we look for in our franchise partners. His team is already demonstrating the excellence CARSTAR is known for across North America.”