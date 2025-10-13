NASCAR Drivers Richard and Kyle Petty Sponsor NABC Recycled Rides Donations

Four veterans received beautifully refurbished vehicles to help them care for their families on October 5 in Charlotte, North Carolina. The donations were made possible by the NABC Recycled Rides program, vehicle donor GEICO, and repair partner Maaco.

The presentation, sponsored by the Petty Family Foundation, was part of the annual NASCAR Bank of America 400 weekend and took place in the Charlotte Motor Speedway Fan Zone. The Petty Family Foundation is a non-profit organization started by NASCAR’s winningest driver, Richard Petty, and his son and NASCAR race winner, Kyle Petty, which allows their family to stay involved with their community by providing financial support to various causes and charities.

The presentation included a fully refurbished 2016 KIA Optima LX to Jakori Johnson, a 2019 Nissan Rogue S to Raymond Rios, a 2021 Nissan Rogue SL to DeCarlo Johnson and a 2018 Hyundai Tucson SE to Cantius Baptist.

“We’re glad to be a part of this gifting today for these veterans who have given so much and we’re glad to give back to them,” said Matt Billing, regional operations coach, Maaco. “Our involvement starts with GEICO donating them and we get to fix them up as part of the NABC Recycled Rides program. Thanks to all the technicians who helped get these vehicles refurbished, they take pride in it. It was an honor to be able to do this for these veterans.”

Jakori Johnson served in the U.S. Army from 2016-2018 and received the National Defense Service Medal, Global War on Terrorism Service Medal, Army Service Ribbon, and an Overseas Service Ribbon. After leaving the military he had several episodes of homelessness, due to job insecurity and instability. The refurbished vehicle from NABC Recycled Rides is life changing for Jakori. It will provide reliable transportation for him to get to/from work, medical appointments and allow him to give back to others.

Rios is a United States Army veteran having served from 1975–1979. He battles serious transportation obstacles which significantly impact his ability to attend essential medical appointments. Rios wants to give back and serve his community despite his limitations. A refurbished vehicle from NABC Recycled Rides will allow him to continue supporting his health and wellness goals. Access to this vehicle would not only provide Rios with independence and stability but also allow him to continue engaging in meaningful community activities.

DeCarlo Johnson is a veteran of the United States Marine Corps having served from 2008 – 2012. He has been working very hard to provide for himself and his daughter. Johnson enrolled in school to get his Commercial Driver’s License and is currently training behind the wheel with the hope of obtaining a job in the trucking industry. Due to a lack of transportation, he has not been able to visit his daughter, who he cares for deeply. A refurbished vehicle from NABC Recycled Rides will allow Johnson to continue working towards his goal of stability and economic self-sufficiency.

Baptist is a veteran of the U.S. Army, serving from 1985–1993. After facing serious health challenges, he found himself teetering on the edge of homelessness. Through determination and a proactive spirit, Baptist worked to rebuild his life. A lack of transportation remains the issue that prevents him and his family from fully moving forward. A refurbished vehicle from NABC Recycled Rides will allow Baptist to access better job opportunities, help his wife with errands and appointments and ensure their child gets to and from school safely.

All four vehicles were refurbished by technicians from MAACO area shops in Gastonia, Graham, and Mooresville.

NABC Recycled Rides is a unique program in which businesses representing all facets of the collision repair industry team up to repair and donate vehicles to individuals and families in need of reliable transportation. Since the inception of the program in 2007, NABC members have donated more than 3,500 vehicles valued at some $51 million.

Additional partners in this presentation included NASCAR Racing Experience, Copart, Enterprise, Advanced Remarketing Services and Cars for Charity.