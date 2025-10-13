Fix Auto Downey Celebrates 65 Years of Collision Repair Excellence

Fix Auto Downey, owned by Rick Halopoff, celebrated its 65th anniversary on July 18. The milestone event brought together staff, family, former employees, and friends to honor the legacy of the business, and to recognize two longtime employees for their 40 years of service: General Manager AJ Gaston and Bodyman David Shubin.

“Sixty-five years ago, my father built this shop on the principles of integrity, hard work, and dedication to quality,” Halopoff said. “Seeing those same values carried forward by team members like AJ and David for four decades is something truly special, not only to our business, but to the Downey community we serve.”

Gaston joined the team in 1985. With a background in electrical engineering and applied math, he entered the collision repair industry while attending California State University, Long Beach.

“What started as a part-time job to buy my first computer turned into a career,” he said. “The technology has evolved significantly, vehicles have changed dramatically from frame to unibody structures, new metals, welding methods, and advanced electronics but our commitment to safe, proper repairs has stayed the same.”

Shubin also joined in 1985 and began his career sweeping floors at a shop near his home before working his way into body and paint work.

“I’ve always enjoyed working on cars, and that hasn’t changed in 40 years,” he said. “The work may have changed, more parts are replaced than repaired now, but the satisfaction of doing the job right is still there.”

The 65-year celebration highlights the long-standing commitment of Fix Auto Downey to quality repairs, customer service, and investment in its people.

“It’s not often you see this kind of longevity in this industry,” said Damien Reyna, chief operating officer, Collision, Driven Brands. “Reaching 65 years as a business is a significant accomplishment, and having two team members with 40 years each is a testament to the strength of the leadership and culture at Fix Auto Downey. We’re proud to have them as part of the Fix Auto USA family.”