Classic Collision Partners with Spire Motorsports for Two NASCAR Races

Classic Collision s partnering with Spire Motorsports and Carson Hocevar aboard the team’s No. 77 Chevrolet ZL1 for the NASCAR Cup Series South Point 400 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway on October 12, and the Cup Series season finale at Phoenix Raceway on November 2.

Classic Collision was Hocevar’s primary sponsor at Las Vegas and will serve as an associate partner at Phoenix. As one of the largest privately held auto body repair providers in the U.S., Classic Collision strives to deliver high-quality service to its customers and partners across 350 facilities nationwide.

“Our partnership with Carson Hocevar and Spire Motorsports highlights Classic Collision’s continued growth and nationwide presence,” said Toan Nguyen, CEO of Classic Collision. “Just as we expand our network of state-of-the-art facilities, this collaboration allows us to reach new audiences and reinforce our commitment to excellence.”

With six races left on the 2025 schedule, Hocevar is currently 21st in the Cup Series championship standings and has a pair of top five and eight top 10 finishes this season. With 75 starts in NASCAR’s premier division to date, the 22-year-old has proven to be one of the most skilled and versatile drivers in American stock car racing. While he’s yet to collect his first checkered flag, he has runner-up finishes at Atlanta Motor Speedway and Nashville Superspeedway during his sophomore campaign.

"I'm really eager to have Classic Collision come on board for Las Vegas and Phoenix,” Hocevar said. “They are all about having fun and going big and there are no better places to celebrate than Vegas and at the last race of the season. We've worked hard to improve our speedway program and have been really strong on the mile-and-a-half tracks.”