Axalta Introduces U-Pol Tectium Line of Body Fillers and Glaze

Axalta launched U-Pol Tectium, a premium range of body fillers and glaze engineered to deliver repair efficiency and surface perfection.

The new line includes Tectium Elite Filler, Tectium Filler, Tectium Glaze, and MicroFill. Each is designed to optimize productivity and quality in high-production collision centers. According to a news release, Tectium fillers have curing and sanding times up to twice as fast as market-leading alternatives. They are ready to prime in as little as 20 minutes, enabling faster cycle times and more repairs per day.

Developed using advanced technology, Tectium fillers offer a creamy consistency, adhesion to all substrates - including galvanized - and a tack-free finish that minimizes primer consumption and rework. The self-leveling glaze corrects minor imperfections such as pinholes and scratches, while MicroFill seals and promotes adhesion, reducing primer consumption by up to 30 percent. The U-POL Tectium product portfolio is fully compatible with all Axalta coatings, ensuring seamless integration and optimal results across the entire repair workflow.

“U-POL’s commitment to innovation and performance is at the heart of the Tectium launch,” said Jeremy VanAlstyne, sales vice president for Axalta Refinish in North America. “We’ve listened closely to the needs of bodyshops and developed a solution that not only enhances repair quality but significantly boosts throughput. Tectium sets a new benchmark for collision centers focused on efficiency and excellence. When paired with Axalta’s coating systems, this comprehensive solution empowers technicians to deliver flawless finishes faster and more consistently.”

With more than 75 years of expertise in automotive refinishing and a global footprint in more than 100 countries, U-POL continues to lead the industry in developing high-performance products for professional technicians. Tectium is the latest addition to its portfolio of technically advanced fillers, coatings, and adhesives, designed to meet the evolving demands of modern body shops.

