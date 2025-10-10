OEM Summit Shines Spotlight on Safety Inspections

The Society of Collision Repair Specialists invites SEMA Show attendees to take part in one of the most anticipated educational programs of the year: the OEM Collision Repair Technology Summit on November 6.

For the first time, all three Summit sessions will focus exclusively on manufacturer-documented safety inspection procedures, exploring how these processes influence repair accuracy, post-repair safety, liability, and consumer trust.



Attendees will gain a clearer understanding of how to identify, perform, and document these inspections; and why doing so is essential to ensuring vehicles are truly road-ready after a collision. Session topics include:

Session I: Steering Column and Steering Gear Safety Inspections 12:30 – 1:30 p.m.

Led by Collision Advice’s Mike Anderson with panelists Gerry Rosenbarker, Mohawk Auto Group; Tyler Foote, Mohawk Collision Center; and Andrew Batenhorst, Pacific Collision Center.

Session II: Airbags and Sensor Safety Inspections 2:00 – 3:00 p.m.

Led by Anderson, joined by Rosenbarker, Foote, and Tyler Smith, president of Rick’s Paint and Body.

Session III: Seatbelt System Safety Inspections 3:30 – 4:30 p.m.

Led by Anderson, joined by Rosenbarker, Foote, and Bud Center, director, technical products and curriculum at I-CAR.

All sessions will take place in Room S233, Upper South Hall, Las Vegas Convention Center.

Each session expands on live "safety inspection" programs Anderson has presented at previous industry events, but with greater depth. Expect an interactive, multimedia format combining real-world vehicle components with demonstrations of inspection procedures in action.



"These sessions will connect the dots between OEM repair documentation, and the practical steps technicians must take to protect their customers," said Anderson. "Understanding safety inspections isn’t optional — it’s central to doing the job right."

The sessions are included with the SCRS Full Series Pass or registration is available here.



The OEM Collision Repair Technology Summit is part of the SCRS Repairer Driven Education (RDE) series, which delivers actionable, high-value learning opportunities developed for repair professionals who demand more from their craft.



Don’t miss this opportunity to gain deeper insight into the repair procedures that matter most to vehicle safety, and to the customers who trust you with their repairs.



Visit the SEMA Show Registration Resource Center to add RDE sessions to your SEMA experience.



The 2025 Summit is made possible through the support of AirPro Diagnostics, AkzoNobel, BASF, Car-O-Liner, CCC Intelligent Solutions, Enterprise Mobility, I-CAR, Toyota Motor North America, and SEMA.