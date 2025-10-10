Coats Reveals ProBalance E900 Diagnostic Wheel Balancer

Coats is launching the Coats ProBalance E900 Diagnostic Wheel Balancer. Designed for high-volume tire and repair shops, the E900 combines advanced ride quality diagnostics with a direct drive system that promises faster balancing cycles, fewer comebacks, and a smoother customer experience.

Designed and built in the U.S. and backed by a 10-year motor warranty, the E900 offers direct drive speed and runout measurement in a technician-friendly package, according to a news release.

“The E900 was designed around one simple principle, ‘get it right the first time’,” said Ben Pryor, vice president of commercial at Coats. “Shops are tired of comebacks, techs are tired of workarounds, and customers are tired of vibration complaints. The E900 solves that with diagnostic-level precision and a direct drive system that’s built to last.”

Smarter Technology for Smoother Rides

The Direct Drive system integrates the motor and spindle into a single, factory-balanced assembly. It eliminates vibration, runs silently, and delivers repeatable accuracy without the recalibrations that slow other systems down. Behind every balance cycle is ProBalance Technology, a proprietary algorithm that corrects residual unbalance for a smoother ride and fewer comebacks.

With ProMatch diagnostics, the E900 identifies radial runout, flat spots, and rim defects before the wheel is ever mounted — giving techs the complete picture. Combined with a smart touchscreen interface and laser-powered data entry, the E900 makes advanced diagnostics simple and fast, right out of the box.

“The Coats E900 is designed to be simple and to the point. We show you what is wrong, where, and how to fix it, so technicians can do the job right the first time, without digging through menus or second-guessing measurements,” said Kyle Harris, senior product manager at Coats.

Every comeback costs more than just time — it hits a shop’s bottom line and their customer’s confidence. The E900 can help protect both by identifying runout issues and tire defects before the wheel is even mounted. It can reduce rework, repeat visits, and lost technician hours. Fewer comebacks mean more billable jobs per day and happier customers who stay loyal to your shop. Over time, that adds up to real ROI — less wasted labor, more productive bays, and a better reputation for doing the job right the first time.

Built to Work. Backed by Coats Connect.

Designed with technician feedback from the ground up, the E900 makes balancing faster, easier, and more accurate. It’s also engineered for long-term shop performance, with total serviceability and support from Coats Connect Service — the only coast-to-coast service network in the industry staffed by Coats factory-trained technicians.

Coats Connect provides:

Centralized Tennessee-based dispatch actively manages service calls from start to finish.

Fast service to reduce shop downtime and keep bays productive.

Genuine OEM parts built to spec for Coats equipment, ensuring faster fixes and lasting performance.

Designed for the Demands of High-Volume Shops

From national chains to independent shops, high-volume tire service centers need equipment that keeps pace with the work. The E900 can provide faster cycle times 10 times faster than traditional belt-driven balancers. Its technician-informed design shortens the learning curve and boosts workflow efficiency from day one. It has scalable options such as truck balancing kits, pin plates, and wheel lifts to grow with your shop.