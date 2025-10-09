CARSTAR Universal Group Supports Lake Oconee Academy at Annual Golf Tournament

The CARSTAR Universal Group sponsored the annual Tees for Titans Golf Tournament, hosted by the Lake Oconee Academy Foundation at The Preserve Course at Reynolds Lake Oconee in Greensboro, Georgia, on September 22.

The event brought together approximately 200 golfers and community supporters to raise money for Lake Oconee Academy, a pre-K through 12th grade Greene County public charter school, according to a news release.

The tournament, held at The Preserve Course, featured branded giveaways from CARSTAR Universal Group. A course shot challenge added a fun and competitive element to the day. Attendees engaged with CARSTAR team members to learn more about their services and enjoy a memorable day of golf, all for a great cause.

CARSTAR Universal Group representatives included Owners Mirko Alexander and Sergio Monzalvo, whose network includes CARSTAR Universal Body Shop of Decatur, CARSTAR Universal Body Shop and Collision, CARSTAR Certified Collision, and CARSTAR Trice Paint and Body. Also in attendance were Thomas Hale, operations manager; Kriston Cole, general manager of Trice Paint and Body; Ashley Alexander, wife of owner Mirko Alexander; and Taylor Fritz, body technician at Trice Paint and Body.

“This tournament was a fantastic way to give back to a school that means a lot to our family and our community,” said Mirko Alexander. “We’re proud to support Lake Oconee Academy and everything the Foundation does to ensure students succeed both in and out of the classroom.”

The cause was especially meaningful to the ownership team, as Mirko Alexander’s child is a student at Lake Oconee Academy. Their support for the event reflects a personal investment in the school’s mission and future. The Lake Oconee Academy Foundation plays a crucial role in funding scholarships, classroom needs, extracurricular activities, and facility improvements that fall outside the scope of traditional public school funding. The Foundation ensures that students have access to a well-rounded, enriching educational experience.

“Supporting events like the Tees for Titans tournament aligns perfectly with our company’s commitment to strengthening the communities we serve,” said Damien Reyna, chief operating officer, Collision, Driven Brands. “Mirko and Sergio’s dedication to giving back is inspiring, and we’re proud to stand behind them as they make a difference in the lives of local students.”