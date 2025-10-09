Save Your Spot at the Collision Industry Conference in Las Vegas

There’s less than a month until the next Collision Industry Conference in Las Vegas on Tuesday, November 4. The conference will take place alongside The SEMA Show and the Society of Collision Repair Specialists' Repairer Driven Education.

Don't miss out on a host of relevant topical presentations and discussions at CIC, including topics such as business diversification, the future of vehicles, OEM programs, diagnostics and software, and parts and materials issues. The conference also provides networking opportunities and educational insights to every segment of the industry.

The conference itinerary includes:

Registration: 7 a.m. PT

Meeting: 8 a.m.–5 p.m.

Reception: 6 p.m.

Collision Industry Red Carpet Awards: 7:30 p.m.

Pre-registration closes on October 29 and is available here. Hotel reservations are available through the SEMA Show here.