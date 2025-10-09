Colours Inc. Launches Breast Cancer Awareness Apparel Initiative

Colours Inc.'s new apparel initiative supports Breast Cancer Awareness Month. As shared with FenderBender in a news release, in an ongoing effort to support their local community, the company designed custom apparel with proceeds benefiting the National Breast Cancer Foundation.

The cause is deeply personal to the Colours Inc. Family because they have been directly affected by breast cancer. Inspired to take meaningful action, the team created this apparel line to raise awareness while contributing to a mission that impacts countless lives.