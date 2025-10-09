Colours Inc. Launches Breast Cancer Awareness Apparel Initiative

Proceeds from the special apparel line for Breast Cancer Awareness Month will benefit the National Breast Cancer Foundation.
Oct. 9, 2025
Colours Inc.
Colours Inc.'s new apparel initiative supports Breast Cancer Awareness Month. As shared with FenderBender in a news release, in an ongoing effort to support their local community, the company designed custom apparel with proceeds benefiting the National Breast Cancer Foundation. 

The cause is deeply personal to the Colours Inc. Family because they have been directly affected by breast cancer. Inspired to take meaningful action, the team created this apparel line to raise awareness while contributing to a mission that impacts countless lives. 

As part of the initiative, Colours Inc. employees are encouraged to wear their shirts every Friday in October to show their support. The campaign is also open to the public, inviting customers, partners, and community members to purchase apparel and stand together in the fight against breast cancer. 

“Our hope is to not only show support, but to help spread awareness and contribute to a worthy effort that touches families everywhere,” said Holly Muller, director of strategic initiatives. 

