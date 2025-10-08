Solera and PPG Partner to Enhance Sustainability

Solera and PPG have formed a strategic partnership to integrate PPG’s premium automotive refinish coatings, including Nexa Autocolor products and MaxMeyer coatings, into Solera’s Sustainable Estimatics platform. It will enable PPG customers to assess their carbon dioxide emissions per repair. This includes factors such as repair methods (repair versus replace), paint application processes, and drying conditions.

With this partnership, PPG provides product- and process-specific data that enables more accurate carbon dioxide calculations, rather than relying solely on general industry averages. The integration of advanced tools within the PPG LINQ digital ecosystem for body shops — including PPG VisualizID digital color matching and the PPG MoonWalk automated mixing system — supports more precise, efficient repairs and boosts customer productivity by streamlining refinish processes and reducing material waste. This initiative reflects PPG’s ongoing commitment to sustainability, digitalization, and automation.

“The partnership with Solera marks an important milestone in our mission to deliver sustainably advantaged, digital, and automated solutions to our customers,” said Juan Navarro, marketing director EMEA at PPG. “By combining our trusted refinish products and digital solutions, we enable body shops to reduce waste, improve efficiency and monitor and lower their carbon footprint with precision.”

The current agreement includes the integration of PPG’s emissions metrics into the Solera ecosystem, providing customers with a robust tool to monitor and manage their Scope 1, 2 and 3 carbon dioxide emissions. The resulting dashboards offer clear insights that allow shops to benchmark their environmental impact and generate credible, verifiable emissions data aligned with evolving regulatory requirements, such as the European Union Corporate Sustainability Reporting Directive, which mandates emissions reporting beginning in 2025.

Arnaud Agostini, International Managing Director at Solera, said, “PPG’s focus on combining sustainability with advanced digital and automated solutions adds significant value to our Sustainable Estimatics platform,” said Arnaud Agostini, international managing director at Solera. “With innovations like PPG MoonWalk automated paint mixing system and PPG VisualizID digital color visualization tool, we deliver precise CO₂ tracking and help body shops transform their daily operations. This strategic partnership ensures that repairers and insurers can rely on data that reflects the latest industry advances for more accurate reporting and a stronger competitive advantage.”