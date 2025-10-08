Snap-on Diagnostics Offers OEM-Specific ADAS Training

Snap-on Diagnostics updated its Tuesday Topic Training schedule for October-December with a variety of new subjects including OEM-specific ADAS training, misfire diagnosis, and EVAP.

Diagnostics National Trainer Jason Gabrenas will present on a rotating basis. Auto repair technicians are encouraged to attend the informational sessions to learn the latest tips and techniques to get the most out of their diagnostic tools.

The schedule of fourth quarter training sessions includes:

Oct. 14: Misfire Diagnosis

Oct. 21: OEM-Specific ADAS Training - Tesla

Oct. 28: EVAP

Nov. 04: OEM-Specific ADAS Training - Mercedes-Benz

Nov. 11: Automatic Transmission Operation and Testing

Nov. 18: OEM-Specific ADAS Training - Hyundai / Kia

Nov. 25: Misfire Diagnosis

Dec. 02: OEM-Specific ADAS Training - Tesla

Dec. 09: EVAP

Dec. 16: OEM-Specific ADAS Training - Volvo

Dec. 23: Get the Most Out of Your Snap-on Scan Tool - Tips and Tricks

Dec. 30: OEM-Specific ADAS Training - Subaru

Tuesday Topic Training sessions are offered free of charge and provide approximately 30 minutes of material and 15 minutes for questions and answers. Two time slots are available for each day of training. The first session starts at 6 p.m. ET and the second session at 9 p.m. ET.

To register for a session via Zoom, click here, or watch the sessions live at the Snap-on YouTube channel here.