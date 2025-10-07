Würth USA Subscription Service Automates Frequent Orders

Würth USA launched a new subscription service for its customers, according to a news release. Automotive shops and other businesses can automatically reorder frequently used products on a weekly or monthly schedule, ensuring essential supplies are always on hand.

In the rapidly evolving automotive parts market, this new subscription option is designed to meet the needs of busy professionals who rely on consistent access to consumables such as chemicals, hardware, and PPE.

“I’m excited to share the launch of Würth USA’s new subscription service, a solution inspired directly through the feedback of our customers,” said Jason DeAngelo, CEO of Würth USA. “This service is designed to deliver greater reliability and convenience, making it easier than ever to keep essential supplies on hand.”

The new service reflects the company's ongoing commitment to listening to its customers and strengthening long-term partnerships. Automating repeat orders of highly consumable products reduces shop and business downtime and lets them stay focused on serving their customers, DeAngelo said.

“For Würth USA, this marks another important step in strengthening partnerships: listening to our customers, simplifying how we deliver value, and ensuring the quality products they rely on are always just a shipment away,” he said.

The subscription service is available now on the Wurth USA website, where customers can browse eligible products and set up recurring deliveries.