Fix Network Announces Transition within U.S. Leadership Team

Fix Network recently announced in a news release it has made a leadership transition on its U.S. team. Forming a new co-leadership team for Fix Network in the U.S. market, Lou Berman, Vice President Operations & Sales, U.S., will now extend his expertise to both the ProColor Collision and NOVUS Glass networks in the U.S. market, and Nicky Woerner has been promoted to Vice President Business Development and Partnerships for both brands.

Berman has over 30 years of collision repair experience, with senior positions at Collision Care Auto Body Centers and Caliber Collision, and expertise in operational management, sales leadership, and insurance industry relations.

Woerner has a strong background in business development and partnership management, with prior leadership roles at OEConnection and Enterprise Rent-A-Car, and experience fostering strategic alliances in the automotive, software, and consumer services sectors.