Ascend 2025 Conference Highlights: Unlocking Performance in Collision Repair

The Driven Brands Collision Group, consisting of Abra, CARSTAR, and Fix Auto USA, continued Wednesday with a strong focus on growth and operational performance across the U.S. franchise partners gathered for day two for a full day of insights, innovations, and engagement.

Emcee Lesa Laird, vice president of franchise services, opened the day with a warm welcome and set the tone for a dynamic agenda.

Following Laird’s welcome, attendees heard from keynote speaker Sterling Hawkins, author, investor, entrepreneur, and founder of the No Matter What Movement. Recognized globally for his thought leadership on organizational culture, Hawkins shared how practicing trust and embracing discomfort can unlock growth, resilience, and results, even in the face of uncertainty.

Next, Dennis O’Mahoney, SVP of Operations, Fix Auto USA, moderated a dynamic panel discussion titled “Center of Excellence Panel,” featuring key voices from across the network:

Jeremy Buller, Abra and CARSTAR MSO

Jon Rowcroft, CARSTAR MSO

Kyle Murray, CARSTAR and Fix Auto USA MSO

Matt Feehan, Fix Auto USA MSO

Together, they explored real world strategies, challenges, and successes from the front lines, offering valuable perspectives for operators across the board.

Breakout sessions followed, covering topics including strategies for attracting, training, and retaining technicians through the I-CAR Academy program; understanding and improving CCC Scorecards to strengthen DRP performance; and increasing capture ratios by converting more opportunities into revenue with smarter estimating and RO practices.

The day concluded with a vendor trade show, where attendees connected directly with solution providers and explored the latest in technology, tools, and services designed to support store performance.

“Ascend is where strategy meets execution. Our goal is to provide franchise partners with actionable insights and support that translate into measurable performance,” said said Damien Reyna, chief operating officer of collision, Driven Brands. “The collaboration, innovation, and energy we’ve seen here at Ascend 2025 reinforce our belief that our best growth is still ahead.”

Ascend 2025 concluded Thursday night at the Sheraton Downtown Denver Hotel, setting the stage for continued growth, connection, and celebration across the Driven Brands Collision network.

For more information, visit www.AbraAuto.com, www.CARSTAR.com, and www.FixAutoUSA.com.