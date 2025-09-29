Last Chance to Register for the WIN Virtual Conference Oct. 9 and 10

Registration for the Women's Industry Network Virtual Conference is still open, according to a news release. "The Magic Continues," Oct. 9-10, is not just another virtual conference — it’s your opportunity to connect with industry-leading women and allies from every corner of the collision repair spectrum, no matter where you are. Whether you're in facility management, a technician, supplier, consultant, or insurance representative, these two high-impact half-days are designed to give you the tools, connections, and inspiration to turn innovation into real-world impact.

Conference pricing for WIN members is $125 or $80 for a single day and $150 for non-members or $95 for a single day.

WIN Sponsors receive complimentary passes to this event based on sponsorship level. Please connect with your company’s primary sponsor contact or reach out to WIN directly for more details.

Click here to see the previous FenderBender article including the schedule.