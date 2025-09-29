Bosch ADS X Software Updates Expand Vehicle Coverage and Diagnostics Capabilities

The 6.11 and 6.12 updates include:
- Expanded coverage including the first 2026 model year vehicles, plus additional 2024-2025 models
- New ADAS calibration coverage for 2024-2026 model year vehicles
- Nearly 6,000 new special tests and 450 n system applications added
- New software features, including VAG SFD support and Stellantis (formerly FCA) 2-step SGW unlock
Bosch Diagnostics has launched software updates 6.11 and 6.12 for its Bosch ADS X series scan tools, expanding coverage to include the first 2026 model year vehicles, plus additional 2024 and 2025 models from popular OEMs. The updates also add nearly 6,000 new special tests and450 system applications, along with enhanced ADAS calibration capabilities.
“As newer, more complex vehicles make their way into repair bays, keeping diagnostic tools up to date is more important than ever to ensure shops can serve their customers quickly and effectively,” said Danijela Haskin, lead product manager at Bosch Diagnostics. “By continuously expanding coverage and adding capabilities to our scan tools, we’re giving technicians the information they need to diagnose and repair a wider range of vehicles, helping them stay ahead of the curve in meeting customer’s needs.”
The latest ADS X software updates include:
- VAG SFD support for 2023-2024 Volkswagen Group vehicles: Enables full access to Volkswagen’s Security Function Diagnostic (SFD) system
- Stellantis 2-step SGW unlock: Seamless diagnostics and service for supported Stellantis platforms.
- 2026 coverage added: DTC, data support and bi-directional controls for Chevrolet and GMC.
- New ADAS calibration coverage: Expanded ADAS calibration for 2024–2026 models from Fiat, Volkswagen, RAM, Chevrolet, and GMC.
Scan tool software is updated monthly by Bosch, ensuring technicians and shop owners are equipped with everything they need to get the job done.
Bosch ADS X users with active subscriptions will receive the updates automatically for installation.