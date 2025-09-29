Bosch ADS X Software Updates Expand Vehicle Coverage and Diagnostics Capabilities

The latest ADS X software updates include:

VAG SFD support for 2023-2024 Volkswagen Group vehicles: Enables full access to Volkswagen’s Security Function Diagnostic (SFD) system

Stellantis 2-step SGW unlock: Seamless diagnostics and service for supported Stellantis platforms.

2026 coverage added: DTC, data support and bi-directional controls for Chevrolet and GMC.

New ADAS calibration coverage: Expanded ADAS calibration for 2024–2026 models from Fiat, Volkswagen, RAM, Chevrolet, and GMC.

Scan tool software is updated monthly by Bosch, ensuring technicians and shop owners are equipped with everything they need to get the job done.

Bosch ADS X users with active subscriptions will receive the updates automatically for installation.