CIF Board of Trustees Applications Due September 30

The Collision Industry Foundation invites individuals from the industry to volunteer on the CIF Board of Trustees, but applications are due by September 30.



Volunteers dedicate their time and expertise to support the CIF’s mission of providing

emergency relief to collision repair professionals affected by natural disasters or other

catastrophic events.



Trustee duties and time commitments include:

Elected trustees serve a three-year term.

There are seven board meetings throughout the year. Two of those are in person, held the same week as other collision industry events in January and July. The remaining board meetings are held via conference call and last approximately 90 minutes.

Newly elected trustees are sworn in and begin their term upon the conclusion of the January 2026 board meeting.

Application Deadline: September 30.

The nomination deadline is Sept. 30. To fill out an application, click here.

For questions about CIF or the election process, email CIF administrator Petra Schroeder or CIF President, Casey Steffen.