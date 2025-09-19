American River College and ALLDATA Partner to Train Techs

American River College (ARC) is partnering with ALLDATA, an AutoZone company, to address the growing shortage of skilled automotive technicians.

Due to an aging workforce, a lack of new entrants in the field, and the growing complexity of vehicle technology, the Bureau of Labor Statistics projects there is a need to fill more than 67,000 technician positions annually to meet consumer demand through 2032.

The partnership between ARC and ALLDATA will help answer that need with the opening of the ALLDATA Automotive Intelligence Technology Center, a new 19,000 square-foot facility designed to prepare approximately 400 students each semester for in-demand careers in automotive repair and diagnostics.

As the largest college in the Los Rios Community College District, ARC’s Automotive Technology Program serves Sacramento and neighboring communities including Natomas, Mather, and McClellan. It offers stackable certificates and associate degrees aligned with the National Institute for Automotive Service Excellence standards. Students will get hands-on training in areas including engine repair, transmissions, brakes, electrical systems, and suspension, with courses ranging from introductory vehicle maintenance to advanced hybrid, EV, and motorsports classes.

“Our program at ARC is designed to meet students wherever they are, whether they’re exploring automotive careers, upgrading their skills, or preparing for ASE certification,” said Professor Jennifer West, automotive technology instructor at ARC. “Having ALLDATA’s technology and expertise embedded in our program means our graduates are job-ready for today’s complex vehicles.”

The partnership secures naming rights of the automotive wing to ALLDATA for 20 years with the option to renew. ALLDATA’s name will be prominently displayed throughout the wing, including placard signage and large-scale branding. The partnership also integrates ALLDATA’s unedited OEM repair and diagnostic software into ARC’s curriculum, ensuring students graduate fluent in the digital tools used in professional repair facilities, giving them a competitive edge from day one on the job.

“ALLDATA is committed to empowering the next generation of automotive professionals,” said Satwinder Mangat, president of ALLDATA. “This partnership ensures students learn how to leverage the latest repair information and diagnostic technology to succeed in the modern shop environment.”

The ALLDATA Automotive Intelligence Technology Center will officially open for the Fall 2025 semester at ARC’s main campus.