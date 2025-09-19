MSO Symposium Releases 2025 Agenda

The MSO Symposium revealed its one-day conference agenda for 2025. The only collision industry event created by and for multi-shop owners and operators will in Las Vegas on the Monday before SEMA/AAPEX, November 3, at Rio Hotel & Casino, a Destination by Hyatt.

Beginning at 9:00 a.m. PT, collision repairers in North America will arrive for a day of high-quality content and impactful networking functions. The schedule includes the following events and presentations:

9:00-10:00 a.m. Networking Breakfast - Sponsored by LKQ Corporation

10:00-10:15 a.m. Welcome and Introductions

10:15-11:00 a.m. Global Uncertainty & Tariffs: Economic Implications for Companies and Markets

11:00-11:30 a.m. Macro Collision Industry Data and Trends

11:30-12:15 p.m. A MSO & Private Equity Report

12:15-1:30 p.m. Plated Luncheon - Sponsored by PPG Industries

1:30-2:15 p.m. Panel Discussion Artificial Intelligence: Positive Disruption One Claim at a Time

2:15-2:45 p.m. Accident Frequency and Severity: What’s Actually Behind the Numbers?

2:45-3:15 p.m. Networking Break - Sponsored by Axalta Coating Systems

3:15-4:00 p.m. Panel Discussion Calibration Tsunami: Bracing for Impact and Challenges

4:00-4:15 p.m. Closing Comments

4:15-6:00 p.m. Industry Networking Reception - Sponsored by Sherwin-Williams

The speakers and panelists represent some of the most important companies in the industry, including Nasdaq, Insurance Institute of Highway Safety, Classic Collision, Focus Advisors, Gerber Collision, Quality Collision Group, CCC Intelligent Solutions, Partly, and Claims Genius. For additional details about the 2025 agenda, click here.

Those interested in attending the 2025 event should act quickly as attendance is limited. Qualified attendees include employees of multi-shop operators of all sizes, insurers, OEMs, and single-location repair facilities with revenue exceeding $3 million in annual sales.

Direct access registration can be found here. For more information, contact Jennie Lepore or Brian Nessen.