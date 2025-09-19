Fix Network Launches Campaign Featuring Nico Hulkenberg

Fix Network recognized Formula One Driver Nico Hulkenberg as an official global brand partner for the network, according to a news release. This partnership marks the network’s first global campaign, uniting its three multinational banners — Fix Auto Collision, Novus Glass, and ProColor Collision — under one shared promise of “Life Put Right.”

Hulkenberg’s success in motorsports reflects the qualities that define Fix Network: precision, performance, and teamwork. On the track, he relies on his crew to deliver flawless results, just as Fix Network depends on the expertise and commitment of its technicians, franchise owners, and employees worldwide.

Through a series of videos, the campaign follows Hulkenberg as he encounters a string of everyday car troubles. Each moment underscores Fix Network’s commitment to delivering the expertise, care, and reliability that help drivers everywhere move forward with confidence.

“On the track, success comes only when every detail is handled with precision and trust. That’s why I was excited to partner with Fix Network,” Hulkenberg said. “What stood out to me is how their teams approach every repair, whether glass, paint, or collision, with the same high-performance mindset that drivers like me rely on every day.”

The campaign also features Fix Network’s own champions. Alexandre Campeau, Fix Auto franchisee, and Danilo Gebara, from Novus Glass corporate operations in Quebec, join Hulkenberg on set to showcase the expertise and professionalism that drive the network. Their participation reinforces that “Life Put Right” is more than a slogan; it is a standard practiced every day across the network.

“This is a significant milestone for Fix Network,” said Steve Leal, president and CEO of Fix Network. “It is the first time our three multinational brands have come together under one message, and it reflects not only who we are but where we are going.”

The campaign aims to emphasize Fix Network’s dedication to quality, operational excellence, and the skill of its people. To explore the full series of videos featuring Hulkenberg and the Fix Network team, click here.