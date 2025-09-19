Inaccurate ADAS Calibrations Put Drivers, Insurers, and Shops at Risk

Ascential Technologies’ latest whitepaper “Driving Down Costs, Driving Up Safety: The Economic Benefits of Universal ADAS Servicing” examines the life-saving reality of ADAS and the calibration gap causing economic and safety implications.

While ADAS technologies are becoming standard in modern vehicles, they are still frequently left misaligned following repairs due to lack of expertise, equipment, and standardized procedures.

The whitepaper highlights that even the slightest misalignments in sensor systems – as small as a fraction of a degree – can render ADAS functions ineffective with substantial consequences. The resulting issues can impact an array of stakeholders including drivers, insurers, repair shops, and manufacturers.

For drivers, inaccurate calibrations can lead to avoidable crashes that injure or kill people, medical costs, legal fees and more. For insurers, the lack of consistent ADAS recalibrations can cost millions of dollars to insurance providers.

“It is critical that ADAS systems be properly calibrated to reduce collisions, accident severity and ultimately save thousands of lives every year,” said Brunno Moretti, president, ADAS Aftermarket by Burke Porter, an Ascential Technologies offering. “This in-depth whitepaper dives into key statistics that showcase the extensive issues that arise due to inaccurate calibrations and the tremendously positive impact that standardizing ADAS recalibration could have on the automotive industry.”

The topics covered in the whitepaper include:

Proper ADAS calibration

Data and examples of ADAS technologies not being properly calibrated

How the calibration gap is costing consumers and the industry by examining issues for each stakeholder in separate sections

Ascential Technologies released its “The Importance of ADAS Calibration for Collision Prevention and Road Safety” whitepaper in July 2025, which examines and evaluates the effects of various calibration methods on the performance of a selected vehicle.

The study was co-sponsored by Dealer Tire under the Sentric ADAS brand, which was formed through a partnership between Dealer Tire and Burke Porter to deliver precision ADAS calibration labs and services to the automotive market.

To read the full whitepaper and for more expert-driven advice and intel on all aspects of ADAS, check out the “Ask Burke Porter” webpage here.