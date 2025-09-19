Total Loss Consulting Provides Video to Help Customers Get Their Belongings

Customers often forget to remove all the items in their car, only to realize they have forgotten some of their belongings after the vehicle has been deemed a total loss and taken away.

Customers have a lot on their mind when their vehicle is a total loss and rely on the collision repair shop to guide them through the process. Thinking about all the places in their vehicle where they have personal belongings to collect might be something they overlook.

Shops can send those customers an 81-second video, produced by Total Loss Consulting, that reminds them of where to look in the vehicle – along with a checklist they can print out to bring to the shop.

Shops can use suggested wording when contacting customers: “As you know, your vehicle has been totaled. We want to make sure you remove all your belongings before your vehicle is taken away. Please take one minute to review this video.”

To view or forward the video to your customer, click here.

To request the printed checklist, shops can contact Total Loss Consulting.