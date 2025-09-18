Lakeside Auto Center Joins CSN Collision

Lakeside Auto Center is partnering with CSN Collision. The collaboration provides additional resources that the shop can use to deliver quality collision repair services to the community of Toluca Lake in Los Angeles.

Lakeside Auto Center is a locally owned and operated collision repair shop, founded by lifelong car enthusiasts Andre and Edgar in 2024, according to a news release.

“Our passion for cars runs deep, but our real motivation comes from helping people,” said Andre, co-founder of Lakeside Auto Center. “After an accident, customers are often stressed and unsure of what to do next. We wanted to create a shop where they feel completely supported — from the moment they walk through our doors to the moment they drive away in a vehicle restored to pre-accident condition.”

Lakeside Auto Center will combine its personalized, customer-first approach with the resources, advanced training, and repair standards of CSN Collision. The partnership should help ensure every repair is completed to the highest level of quality and safety while backed by CSN’s nationwide warranty.

“CSN shares our core values of honesty, respect, and excellence,” Edgar said. “Being part of their network means we can deliver local, hands-on service while offering our customers the confidence that comes with industry-leading standards and support.”

Lakeside Auto Center has quickly built a reputation on its in-house capabilities. The shop performs most repairs on-site, including mechanical work, ADAS calibrations, programming, and wheel alignments, minimizing delays and ensuring complete control over quality and timelines.

“Poor or incomplete repairs can compromise a vehicle’s integrity and even put lives at risk,” Andre said. “That’s why we’re committed to ensuring every vehicle leaves our shop safe, reliable, and ready for the road.”

The team also assists with insurance paperwork, provides loaner vehicles, and keeps customers updated at every stage of the repair. This dedication to service has helped the shop earn a reputation for honesty, transparency, and care.

Andre and Edgar are committed to giving back to the community through initiatives including a local holiday toy drive, donations to the fire department, and active participation in the Chamber of Commerce.

“We’re here to do more than fix cars,” Andre said. “We’re here to help our community, restore peace of mind, and build lasting relationships based on trust and exceptional service.”