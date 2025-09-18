Coxreels Releases Industrial Duty LED Lights for C Series

Coxreels’ new line of three industrial duty LED lights is now available on the C (Dual Purpose) Air/Electric reels, according to a news release.

The lights feature a 50,000 hour rating, internal light diffusers, and shatter-resistant polycarbonate lenses. They also have adjustable steel hooks for hands-free placement. The compact LED light feature (-M), the LED light with the additional power source (-K), or the industrial-duty, UL Listed LED light (-H) complement a variety of applications.

Coxreels focuses on manufacturing industrial grade hose, cord, and cable reels. It offers a full product line serving the industry in every channel and application, made exclusively in the U.S.

For further information on Coxreels and the new LED lights, visit its website here.