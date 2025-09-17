NHTSA Investigates Tesla Model Y Door Lock Failures

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration opened a preliminary evaluation into Tesla Model Y sport utility vehicles following reports about customers’ inability to open doors.

The Office of Defects Investigation Resume posted online says the most common instances of the issue, across nine Vehicle Owner Questionnaires (VOQs), occurs when parents exit the vehicle after a drive cycle to remove a child from the back seat or placing a child in the back seat before starting a drive cycle. The population of Model Y sport utility vehicles is estimated at 174,290.

“In those events, the parents were unable to reopen a door to regain access to the vehicle,” wrote the investigators. “Four of these VOQs reported resorting to breaking a window to regain entry into the vehicle.”

Preliminary review suggests that the door locks fail to open if receiving insufficient voltage from the vehicle. Available repair invoices support this theory; low voltage batteries were replaced after the reported incidents, but there are no reports of a low voltage warning before the exterior door handles became inoperable.

The Tesla Model Y does have manual door releases inside. However, investigators say that a child might not be able to access or operate the releases. It poses a risk for entrapment in the event of an emergency.

“Entrapment in a vehicle is particularly concerning in emergency situations, such as when children are entrapped in a hot vehicle. For awareness, NHTSA has a Child Heatstroke Campaign that highlights the dangers to children entrapped in hot vehicles.”

The preliminary investigation will assess the scope and severity of the issue, Tesla’s approach to powering the door locks, and the reliability of power supplies. NHTSA is focusing on the operability of the doors from outside the vehicle and will monitor any reports of occupant entrapment from inside. Further action will be taken as needed.