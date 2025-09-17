MSO Symposium Keynote Examines the Effects of Global Uncertainty and Tariffs

Nasdaq will deliver the keynote address “Global Uncertainty & Tariffs: Economic Implications for Companies and Markets” to kick off the 14th annual MSO Symposium. Senior Director of Economic Research Michael Normyle will take the stage Monday, November 3rd, at Rio Hotel & Casino, a Destination by Hyatt.
Normyle works with Nasdaq’s chief economist in helping clients understand the market implications of macroeconomic developments and forecasts. Normyle’s expertise in economic cycle forecasting, including business cycles and inflation cycles, will provide a fresh and in-depth perspective on the latest in the state of the U.S. economy. He will discuss at the effects of U.S. trade policy on the market, what it means for the collision repair industry, and provide explanations for record high U.S. equity prices amid economic crosscurrents.
The presentation, sponsored by I-CAR, will follow the Welcome Breakfast & Networking Hour, sponsored by LKQ Corporation. A line-up full of informative presentations and panel discussions will take place throughout the day, providing industry leadership knowledge for business guidance and direction. There will also be a number of networking opportunities including a plated luncheon hosted by PPG, an afternoon break, and a pre-dinner cocktail reception.
Seating is restricted to those directly involved in the collision repair industry and working as an employee of any size multi-shop operator or independent collision repair facility, or as a representative of an Vehicle OEM or insurance provider.
Direct access registration can be found here or on the MSO Symposium’s website here.
For those attending the AAPEX/SEMA show that same week, note the MSO Symposium is independent of that event and does require separate registration.