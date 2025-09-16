Wesco Group Acquires DealerShop's Paint Division

The addition improves Wesco Group's ability to deliver automotive refinish products and solutions across the U.S. and Canada.
Sept. 16, 2025
Wesco Group
Wesco Group, LLC acquired DealerShop’s Paint Distribution Division. The move expands its footprint and service capabilities across the U.S. 

DealerShop, headquartered in Bloomfield Hills, Michigan, is the first U.S. based National GPO solely focused on the purchasing needs of the automotive industry. These priorities align with Wesco Group’s commitment to providing quality products and innovative solutions to its customers in the automotive refinish, industrial, commercial, aerospace, and marine markets. 

“We are excited to welcome DealerShop’s Paint Distribution team and customers to the Wesco Group family,” said Matt Johnson, VP of Mergers and Acquisitions. “Our teams are excited to work together to continue to provide the first in class services our customers have come to expect. This acquisition strengthens our ability to serve customers coast to coast, further solidifying our position as one of North America’s largest privately held PBE distributors.” 

Following the acquisition of DealerShop’s Paint Distribution Division, Wesco Group now operates more than 214 stores, 20 distribution centers, 14 equipment divisions, and 12 training centers across the U.S. and Canada. 

About the Author

FenderBender Staff Reporters

The FenderBender staff reporters have nearly four decades of combined journalism and collision repair experience.

