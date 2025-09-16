John Bean Tru-Point ADAS Tool Gets Toyota Approval

Toyota approved the John Bean Tru-Point advanced driver assistance system calibration tool for service and repair on Toyota nameplate vehicles across the United States, according to a news release.

The Tru-Point calibration system verifies ADAS-related wheel alignment values and closely monitors each step of the setup process to ensure OEM safety standards are met before calibration begins. The system uses advanced camera technology for precise target positioning and automatically adjusts based on the vehicle’s placement. When the technician completes all required steps for an accurate calibration, it generates a detailed report.

“We want to thank Toyota for approving the innovative Tru-Point ADAS calibration tool for use on their vehicles in the United States. Tru-Point has transformed how repair shops perform ADAS servicing, delivering unmatched precision and ease of use,” said Nicola Cattabriga, director of OEM for Snap-on Equipment. “By using Tru-Point in addition to alignment equipment rather than all-in-one equipment, shops are not limited to only one stream of work and instead can keep work flowing through two machines all day long.”

The Tru-Point website has system coverage videos that demonstrate calibration procedures. Updated content provides valuable guidance to help shops achieve accurate results, covering topics such as floor space and lighting, service data, vehicle alignment, target placement, and scan tool integrations. An ADAS profit calculator is also available to help shops estimate the revenue potential of offering ADAS services.

“Last year, Toyota sold over two million new vehicles, and millions of Toyotas are currently on the road throughout the country,” Cattabriga said. “As vehicles become more sophisticated, it’s essential to have cutting-edge ADAS tools and Tru-Point is ready to meet the demands of Toyota service providers.”