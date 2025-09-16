Estimating Tip – CCC – Foam adhesive removal

The Society of Collision Repair Specialists shares this tip and others from the Database Enhancement Gateway website.
Sept. 16, 2025
SCRS
The removal of remaining foam sealant, which is sometimes used between a vehicle's fender and body for noise, vibration, and harshness purposes, is an additional labor task that is not included in standard repair procedures. This task is often necessary for clean-up and proper repair. 

Key Considerations: 

  • OEM Procedures: Always refer to the OEM service information for the correct product type and application procedures for the sealant. 
  • DEG Inquiry: A recent DEG inquiry 39752 specifically addresses this issue on a Ford Explorer, confirming that this labor is separate. 
SCRS
The estimating databases are intended for use as a guide only. The auto body professional performing the repair is in a position to thoroughly inspect, diagnose, and identify the methodology and cost of the vehicle damage repair.  

The DEG is created and funded by the Alliance of Automotive Service Providers and Society of Collision Repair Specialists, whose primary goal is to improve the quality, accuracy, and standardization of collision repair estimates. 

View this tip and others on the DEG website by clicking here.

About the Author

FenderBender Staff Reporters

The FenderBender staff reporters have nearly four decades of combined journalism and collision repair experience.

