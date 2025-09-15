John Eck Brings Industry Expertise to I-CAR’s Growth Strategy
Key Highlights
- John Eck will oversee business development strategies across six key industry segments served by I-CAR.
- He brings a wealth of experience from GM, including leading the creation of the GM Collision Repair Network and digital customer journey tools.
- Eck’s appointment underscores I-CAR’s commitment to providing industry professionals with essential knowledge, skills, and resources.
- He has served on the I-CAR Board of Directors and the OEM Collision Roundtable, highlighting his industry leadership.
- Eck aims to build strong partnerships and support industry growth through collaboration and innovative solutions.
I-CAR has appointed John Eck as vice president of business development, effective September 15, according to a news release.
Eck will lead business development strategy across the six industry segments I-CAR serves — collision repairers, insurance, vehicle OEMs, suppliers, service providers, and schools — ensuring that I-CAR continues to deliver maximum value and support to each. The role emphasizes customer support, collaboration and long-term industry growth, underscoring I-CAR’s dedication to helping businesses and professionals thrive in a rapidly changing collision repair ecosystem. Eck will report directly to I-CAR CEO and President Kyle Thompson.
“The appointment of John Eck in this role highlights I-CAR’s ongoing priority to ensure the industry we serve realizes the full benefit of the resources and services we offer,” Thompson said. “I-CAR’s vision – that every person in the collision repair industry has the information, knowledge and skills required to perform complete, safe and quality repairs – is at the forefront of every decision we make.”
Eck brings extensive experience from General Motors, most recently serving as head of product for collision assistance and consulting across the GM organization on collision CRM transformation. He previously served two terms on the I-CAR board of directors and as president and chairman of the board of the OEM Collision Roundtable. He currently serves on the Collision Repair Education Foundation’s Board of Trustees.
His career accomplishments include leading the creation of the GM Collision Repair Network, pioneering digital tools to improve the post-collision customer journey, and building strong partnerships with repairers, insurers, and OEMs to drive industry-wide progress.
“I-CAR has always played a central role in my work in the collision repair industry, and I’m honored to join the team in this capacity,” Eck said. “The opportunity to build on I-CAR’s legacy by serving every segment of the industry and to work side-by-side with so many diverse stakeholders to deliver real, tangible value is both exciting and deeply meaningful to me.”