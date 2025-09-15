John Eck Brings Industry Expertise to I-CAR’s Growth Strategy

Eck brings extensive experience from General Motors, most recently serving as head of product for collision assistance and consulting across the GM organization on collision CRM transformation. He previously served two terms on the I-CAR board of directors and as president and chairman of the board of the OEM Collision Roundtable. He currently serves on the Collision Repair Education Foundation’s Board of Trustees.

His career accomplishments include leading the creation of the GM Collision Repair Network, pioneering digital tools to improve the post-collision customer journey, and building strong partnerships with repairers, insurers, and OEMs to drive industry-wide progress.

“I-CAR has always played a central role in my work in the collision repair industry, and I’m honored to join the team in this capacity,” Eck said. “The opportunity to build on I-CAR’s legacy by serving every segment of the industry and to work side-by-side with so many diverse stakeholders to deliver real, tangible value is both exciting and deeply meaningful to me.”