CONNEX 2025 Presents OEM Perspectives Next Week

The Collision Industry Electronic Commerce Association 16th annual conference, CONNEX 2025, starts next week. The event will offer a variety of panels and presentations on the hottest topics in the collision repair industry including “From Heritage to Horizon: OEM Perspectives on Collision Repair in a Connected Era.”
The presentation features Mark Allen, manager of Collision, Equipment & EV After Sales Service at Audi of America, and Devin Wilcox, senior manager, Body Repair Program Operations at Lucid Motors.
Wilcox leads the strategic development and operational execution of the Lucid Body Repair Network. He oversees network performance, partner engagement, certification standards and repair data integration to ensure an exceptional post-collision customer experience for Lucid vehicle owners.
Allen is responsible for Audi's collision programs, EV readiness for after sales, and workshop equipment. Mark's 47-year career in the automotive industry has spanned various areas, including collision, insurance, auto parts and equipment.
This year’s conference will take place at the Hilton Nashville Green Hills in Nashville, Tennessee, September 23-25, with a the theme being “Insights to Innovation: The Future of Collision Industry Technology.”
On the first day, attendees will be treated to a tour of the Nissan Smyrna Vehicle Assembly Plant — the largest Nissan manufacturing site in the United States — which assembles the Nissan Murano, Pathfinder, Rogue, and Infiniti QX60. An evening reception will be held later that day.
The second day will have a full day of presentations and another evening reception, with the conference’s final day having a half day of presentations and lunch.
In addition, the Changing and Saving Lives Music City Golf Fundraiser hosted by the National Auto Body Council will take place Sept. 22, as well as the Music City Collision Conference on Sept. 26 and 27, hosted by the Tennessee Collision Repairers Association at the Southwestern Conference Center.
To register, click here.