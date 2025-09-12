Hunter Engineering ADASLink Update Accelerates Calibrations

Hunter Engineering's latest software update for the ADASLink diagnostic scan tool streamlines the path forintial calibration measurements, optional end user software update scheduling, net promoter score capabilities, and the first 2026 model year coverage updates.

Previously known as Bosch ADAS Positioning, the application for beginning the measurement process is now known as ADAS Align. Access to this functionality had been a multistep process but is now available directly through the app's shortcut.

ADAS Align enables the technician to easily activate the cameras and provides a direct connection to diagnostic tools. They can square, center and distance fixtures, and execute additional calibrations quicker.

Monthly software updates can be time-consuming, during which the scan tool cannot be disturbed. With this release, customers now have the option of scheduling updates at more convenient times, such as non-business hours.

Users will now can complete a net promoter score survey for ADASLink for the first time. Along with the first 2026 model year vehicle coverage, the release includes more 2024 and 2025 vehicle coverage, as well as additional ADAS calibrations.