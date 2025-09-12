PPG Introduces PPG MagicMix Software Repairs

PPG MagicMix software is a new feature of the PPG LINQ digital ecosystem for body shops, according to a news release. PPG MagicMix software displays the most effective products and combinations of hardener and thinner/reducer for current environmental conditions and type of repair.

Working in conjunction with the PPG MagicBox mixing room solution and PPG MagicSensor device, PPG MagicMix software receives real-time temperature and humidity data in the spray booth or designated application area. Using optimal products for environmental conditions helps to reduce the occurrence of short- and long-term paint defects and ensure a long-lasting, high-quality finish.

Temperature and humidity levels differ vastly across geographical areas and affect the quality and longevity of vehicle repairs, said Alban d’Epenoux, PPG global marketing director, Automotive Refinish.

“PPG MagicMix software, the latest addition to our PPG LINQ digital ecosystem, tells the painter exactly what they need for a successful repair according to current environmental conditions,” d’Epenoux said. “This takes away any uncertainty about the best products to use and helps to prevent waste and free up productive time.”