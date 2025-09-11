ASE, CREF, I-CAR, WrenchWay Partner to Address Technician Shortage

The National Institute for Automotive Service Excellence, I-CAR, the Collision Repair Education Foundation, and WrenchWay have formed a collaborative partnership to address the critical need for service professionals.

The new partnership is focused on attracting and retaining talent by providing the resources and support needed for automotive service professionals to grow and succeed. The plan centers on three initiatives designed to support current and future talent.

“Working closely with our colleagues at I-CAR, CREF and WrenchWay, we began a powerful collaboration to address one of the industry’s most pressing challenges: attracting and preparing the next generation of automotive service professionals,” said Dave Johnson, ASE president and CEO. “We are committed to a shared goal of building the widest pathway to attract new talent and advance the collision repair field together.”

CREF Executive Director Brandon Eckenrode said the partnership perfectly aligns with their mission to support collision repair educational programs, students, and schools.

“By combining our resources and industry connections, we can help ensure schools have the tools, equipment and support needed to attract students and prepare them for fulfilling, lifelong careers,” he said.

First, the plan will address common misconceptions about the industry and showcase the array of rewarding, high-opportunity career paths available. The intiative will engage students, parents, and educators with informative web, social, and print media advertising. ASE, CREF, I-CAR, and WrenchWay will collaboratively syndicate all media content targeting future technicians through paid and owned channels.

A second area of focus will be to provide accessible and affordable entry-level education solutions that drive skill development, support the mentor/mentee relationship, and lead to numerous industry recognized credentials. The partnership will also strengthen Career technical education schools through scholarships, donations and certifications.

“At WrenchWay, we’re focused on building stronger connections between schools, students and employers,” said Jay Goninen, president and co-founder of WrenchWay. “Collaborating with ASE, I-CAR and CREF allows us to expand those connections and help more students see the incredible opportunities available in today’s modern, technology-driven shops.”

Finally, the organizations will work to keep talent in the industry by equipping new technicians with the tools and mentorship they need to succeed, while supporting employers in creating a learning culture rooted in skill development, safety and career advancement, a framework central to each of the organization’s training philosophy.

“This partnership expands the work I-CAR has championed through initiatives like the Collision Careers web and social platforms and I-CAR Academy, ensuring that employers, students and schools have clear, structured and affordable entry points into high-demand collision repair careers,” said Dara Goroff, I-CAR’s vice president of planning and industry talent programming.

Key initiatives are already underway, including a centralized job board website here. Collision Careers connects talent with employment opportunities and I-CAR Academy, a curriculum designed for shops or schools to support their ability to educate entry-level technicians with the knowledge and skills required to perform modern-day collision repair. It also aligns with ASE credentials and Department of Labor Registered Apprenticeship requirements.

WrenchWay School Assist and Technician Pay Tool and the CREF Donation Exchange platform can provide schools with access to information, equipment, and resources through direct connections to local and industry organizations.