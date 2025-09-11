CARSTAR MacArthur Collision Opens in New York

CARSTAR celebrated the opening of MacArthur Collision, its latest New York facility led by Owner Michael Taliercio.

Taliercio brings over 25 years of industry experience and a proven track record of operational excellence. This opening marks Taliercio’s first CARSTAR location and signals a strong step forward in delivering premium collision repair services in the New York metro area.

“Joining the CARSTAR family is an exciting next step for our team,” said Mike Taliercio, owner of CARSTAR MacArthur Collision. “With CARSTAR’s support, resources, and brand reputation, we’re better equipped than ever to provide top-tier repairs and outstanding customer service to our community.”



The new facility is located at 13631 Springfield Boulevard, Queens, New York 11413. It spans over 4,000 square feet and is staffed by a team of six highly trained employees. Each team member is equipped with the latest industry tools, and the shop holds I-CAR Gold Class recognition, an industry-recognized standard of excellence in collision repair.

Additionally, CARSTAR MacArthur Collision is certified by major OEMs including FCA (Fiat, Chrysler, Jeep, Dodge), Honda ProFirst (Honda/Acura), Infiniti, Kia, Mazda, Hyundai, and Nissan.

“We are thrilled to welcome Mike and the team at CARSTAR MacArthur Collision to our growing network,” said Damien Reyna, chief operating officer, Collision, Driven Brands. “Michael’s dedication to quality, customer satisfaction, and continuous improvement aligns perfectly with the CARSTAR mission. We look forward to supporting his success.”