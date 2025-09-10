TOPDON US and ASE Education Foundation Partner for One Year

TOPDON US finalized a new sponsorship agreement with the ASE Education Foundation in August as part of the company’s ongoing commitment to support the education and training of tomorrow’s automotive workforce.

The ASE Education Foundation is a non-profit organization that evaluates and accredits entry-level automotive technology education programs and supports students through their education to become ASE certified professionals. TOPDON has donated more than $300,000 in products and cash to organizations that support automotive technician education and training through its TOP-UP Academic Initiative, according to a news release.

“ASE offers one of the most respected certifications an automotive repair professional can earn,” said Chad Schnitz, vice president of TOPDON US. “It is both a benchmark for the automotive workforce and a representative of each technician’s dedication to their automotive craft. The demand for qualified technicians has never been higher and we’re proud to sponsor the ASE Education Foundation and share in their effort to ensure a higher standard of quality across the automotive industry.”

TOPDON’s yearlong sponsorship with the ASE Education Foundation will provide TOPDON with opportunities to share career, educational and technical information to ASE accredited programs. TOPDON can participate in the Foundation’s live webinar series, and be included on its website, collateral materials, and newsletters.

“We are thrilled to have TOPDON’s support as we seek to fulfill our mission to prepare the next generation of automotive professionals,” said Mike Coley, president of the ASE Education Foundation. “TOPDON continues to demonstrate its commitment to developing industry-leading automotive tools and their team has also been actively training and educating technicians across the country. This partnership reinforces our shared commitment to advancing excellence, innovation and career opportunities in automotive service.”

The TOP-UP program was created as a global initiative and introduced in the United States in 2022. The U.S. program supports community colleges and trade schools, as well as programs at higher learning institutions dedicated to building up the automotive trade workforce.