NABC Provides Training to First Responders in Florida, Virginia

The National Auto Body Council First Responder Emergency Extrication program started September by providing training to first responders in Virginia and Florida.

On September 4, more than a dozen first responders from the Orlando, Florida area put on their rescue gear for a hands-on demonstration of the latest techniques in emergency vehicle extrication.

Participating fire departments included Seminole County, Maitland, and Winter Park. Allstate and GEICO provided the vehicles for the exercise. Genesis Rescue Systems supplied the classroom, education, and extrication demonstration. Ben’s Paint Supply, PPG, and Enterprise provided food for the event.

“It’s our goal to help Orlando drivers be safer on the road and training programs like the NABC First Responders Emergency Extrication program help us to prepare first responders to rescue accident victims from late-model vehicles,” said Anthony Villanueva, manager at the Seminole Toyota Collision Center. “Minutes matter in a rescue and this kind of training helps save lives.”

On September 9, nearly 100 first responders representing more than a dozen rescue units from Virginia, Tennessee, North Carolina, South Carolina and Maryland participated in a hands-on learning experience. The event was held in Ruckersville, Virginia. The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety hosted the event along with Allstate, GEICO, Farmers, Nationwide, and Travelers Insurance.

Today’s vehicles are equipped with numerous airbags, advanced technology, and innovative safety systems that keep drivers safer in case of an accident. The same safety advantages make it harder for first responders to rescue those drivers and passengers. Add to that the potential challenge presented by electric and hybrid engines, and first responders need a whole new arsenal of rescue tools and procedures to save rescue accident victims from late-model vehicles.

The National Auto Body Council F.R.E.E. program helps prepare local first responder teams to rescue accident victims from these late-model vehicles. The program provides education and live demonstrations on working with high-strength steel, airbags, advanced restraint systems, onboard technology and safety around alternative fuel vehicles. Since it was founded, it has provided education for more than 6,000 first responders.