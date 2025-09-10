Bosch ADS X Software Update Release Notes

Bosch's ADS X Software Update 6.11 introduces support for 2026 vehicles, expanded coverage for 2024 and 2025 models, and over 5,000 new tests.
Related To: 
Sept. 10, 2025
2 min read
Bosch Diagnostics
68c068abaa409779db9cd1be Boschads525xads625xvehiclecoverage2x

Bosch released ADS X Software Update 6.11 in August. The new update includes the first 2026 model year vehicle coverage, more model year 2024 and 2025 vehicle coverage, additional ADAS calibrations, plus over 5,000 new special tests and system applications. 

New software features include advanced security for Volkswagen/Audi and Stellantis. Access the full v6.11 software release notes here for step-by-step instructions. 

Coverage Highlights: 

  • 2026 Coverage added – DTC, Data support and Bi-directional functions 
    • Honda – CR-V, HR-V 
  • 2025 Coverage added – DTC, Data support and Bi-directional functions 
    • GMC – Savana 4500 
    • Infiniti – QX80 
    • Mazda – MX5 Miata 
    • Nissan – Armada, Kicks, Kicks Play, Rogue 
  • 2024 Coverage added – DTC, Data support and Bi-directional functions 
    • Nissan – Rogue 
  • ADAS – New ADAS calibration coverage 
    • 2026 Coverage 
      • Honda – CR-V, HR-V 
    • 2025 Coverage 
      • GMC Savanna 4500 
      • Jeep Wrangler 
      • Mazda MX5 Miata 
      • Mitsubishi Wrangler 
      • Nissan Kicks Play 
    • 2024 and Older Coverage 
      • Audi Coverage added for most advanced security models and functions 
      • Porsche Coverage added for 2020-2024MY Taycan 
      • Volkswagen Coverage added for most advanced security models and functions 

All Dynamic ADAS calibrations are included in standard ADS Tool Subscription. Static calibrations that require ADAS targets and fixtures require additional ADAS Subscription used with ADS 625/625X. 

About the Author

FenderBender Staff Reporters

The FenderBender staff reporters have nearly four decades of combined journalism and collision repair experience.

Sign up for FenderBender and ABRN Newsletters
Get the latest news and updates.

Related

Calibration Crisis: How Drivers' Safety May Be Placed at Risk
Financial Series: Optimizing Paint and Material and Sublet Gross Profit
The Future is Collaborative
Sponsored
Just for the Record
Sponsored