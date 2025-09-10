Bosch ADS X Software Update Release Notes

Bosch released ADS X Software Update 6.11 in August. The new update includes the first 2026 model year vehicle coverage, more model year 2024 and 2025 vehicle coverage, additional ADAS calibrations, plus over 5,000 new special tests and system applications.
New software features include advanced security for Volkswagen/Audi and Stellantis. Access the full v6.11 software release notes here for step-by-step instructions.
Coverage Highlights:
- 2026 Coverage added – DTC, Data support and Bi-directional functions
- Honda – CR-V, HR-V
- 2025 Coverage added – DTC, Data support and Bi-directional functions
- GMC – Savana 4500
- Infiniti – QX80
- Mazda – MX5 Miata
- Nissan – Armada, Kicks, Kicks Play, Rogue
- 2024 Coverage added – DTC, Data support and Bi-directional functions
- Nissan – Rogue
- ADAS – New ADAS calibration coverage
- 2026 Coverage
- 2025 Coverage
- 2024 and Older Coverage
All Dynamic ADAS calibrations are included in standard ADS Tool Subscription. Static calibrations that require ADAS targets and fixtures require additional ADAS Subscription used with ADS 625/625X.
