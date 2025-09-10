Bosch ADS X Software Update Release Notes

Bosch released ADS X Software Update 6.11 in August. The new update includes the first 2026 model year vehicle coverage, more model year 2024 and 2025 vehicle coverage, additional ADAS calibrations, plus over 5,000 new special tests and system applications.

New software features include advanced security for Volkswagen/Audi and Stellantis. Access the full v6.11 software release notes here for step-by-step instructions.

Coverage Highlights:

2026 Coverage added – DTC, Data support and Bi-directional functions

Honda – CR-V, HR-V



2025 Coverage added – DTC, Data support and Bi-directional functions

GMC – Savana 4500



Infiniti – QX80



Mazda – MX5 Miata



Nissan – Armada, Kicks, Kicks Play, Rogue



2024 Coverage added – DTC, Data support and Bi-directional functions

Nissan – Rogue



ADAS – New ADAS calibration coverage

2026 Coverage



Honda – CR-V, HR-V



2025 Coverage



GMC Savanna 4500



Jeep Wrangler



Mazda MX5 Miata



Mitsubishi Wrangler



Nissan Kicks Play



2024 and Older Coverage



Audi Coverage added for most advanced security models and functions



Porsche Coverage added for 2020-2024MY Taycan



Volkswagen Coverage added for most advanced security models and functions



All Dynamic ADAS calibrations are included in standard ADS Tool Subscription. Static calibrations that require ADAS targets and fixtures require additional ADAS Subscription used with ADS 625/625X.