CEO of Boyd Group Services to Emcee 2025 MSO Symposium

President and CEO of Boyd Group Services Inc. Brian Kaner will serve as the Master of Ceremonies at the 2025 MSO Symposium on Monday, November 3, in Las Vegas at Rio Hotel & Casino, a Destination by Hyatt.

Kaner leads one of the largest collision repair and glass service operations in North America. He has an extensive background leading multi-national corporations and he brings a wealth of experience to the 2025 program.

“I am excited to serve as MC of the 2025 event, which has a history of bringing our industry leaders together for the betterment of all Multi-Shop Operators and industry stakeholders,” he said. “This year's symposium promises to continue the tradition of sharing knowledge from industry and market experts that influences operations while looking toward the future of the industry.”

The program will run from 9 a.m.-6 p.m. on the Monday preceding the AAPEX and SEMA shows. Presentations and panels will address the economy, consolidation trends, expanding AI influences, an outlook on claims, and other related topics.

“The content at the MSO Symposium is created by and for decision-makers in collision repair. It’s a dynamic time in our business and this event provides valuable information for the attendees and the industry.” Kaner continued.

Those interested in attending the event must meet one of the following attendance requirements:

Owner, executive, or manager of any size MSO

Leadership or employee of an independent collision repair facility operating with greater than $3 million in annual sales

Insurance company representative

OEM vehicle manufacturer representative

The only exceptions to this list are the limited number of sponsors that help underwrite the program, and media partners.

For more information or to register, click here.