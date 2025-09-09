SUN Collision to Present OEM Repair Information at Two Conferences

As today’s vehicles increasingly dependent on advanced driver assistance systems, SUN Collision will demonstrate how its OEM repair information can help shops tackle complex ADAS repairs at two regional conferences in September.

SUN Collision will hold the demonstrations at the Texas Auto Body Trade Show, from September 12-13, in Allen, Texas, and the Music City Collision Conference, from September 26-27 in Nashville, Tennessee.

ADAS-equipped vehicles rely on sensor systems for collision avoidance, lane-keeping assistance, and adaptive cruise control. Attendees will see firsthand how SUN’s exclusive 1Search Plus technology streamlines access to ADAS procedures, giving technicians the precise information needed to complete repairs quickly, accurately and confidently.

“If these sensors are not calibrated correctly, systems can miscalculate or fail entirely, creating potential safety risks,” said Chris Bonneau, business manager for SUN Collision. “With 1Search Plus, shops can instantly access ADAS calibration and repair procedures, ensuring that every system is restored to factory specifications.”

Through the 1Search Plus quick links button, shops can access a consolidated table of all ADAS information for specific vehicles, including sensor locations, system diagnostics, step-by-step calibration instructions, OEM repair and replacement procedures, torque specifications, alignment details, and critical safety warnings.

“Having fast, reliable ADAS information not only ensures passenger safety – it also helps auto body shops work smarter and future-proof their business,” Bonneau said.

The web-based software supports all makes and models, including most electric and hybrid vehicles. Collision information covers 2004 through 2022 vehicles, and mechanical information dates to 1964.

For more information about the conference, visit the Texas Auto Body Trade Show website here and the Music City Collision Conference website here.